Ohio
HomeOhio

DeWine approves permitless carry bill

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

According to NBC4i, in three months’ time, gun-owning Ohioans will not be required to carry a permit for their firearm.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law Monday a bill that would eliminate a concealed carry permit requirement for Ohioans 21 and over who are legally eligible to own and carry a firearm in the state, according to a news release from DeWine’s office. With the governor’s signature, the law will take effect in 90 days.

Related Stories

he governor’s signature of Senate Bill 215 comes about two weeks after the House of Representatives approved it in a 57-35 vote on March 2 and makes Ohio the 22nd state in the U.S. to allow permitless concealed carry, according to State Sen. Terry Johnson (R-McDermott), who sponsored the bill.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Donation Gif 2022
Videos
Latest
Police Officer holding handgun pistol

DeWine approves permitless carry bill

 6 hours ago
03.15.22
Photos
Close