Popular body lotion recalled due to potential bacteria

According to NBC4i, a certain type of body moisturizer is being voluntarily recalled after a possible bacteria contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced.
Kao USA Inc. of Cincinnati is asking customers to check their bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer. Those with 3 oz. and 10 oz. sizes could qualify as part of the recall.
The company said that bottles manufactured between Oct. 1, 2021 and Oct. 18, 2021 have the potential to contain a bacterium known as Pluralibacter gergoviae, which can pose a risk for infection in those with weakened immune systems.
“We are working with our partners on improved cleaning and sanitization practices so that similar issues can be prevented in the future,” the company said in a statement.
For the full NBC4 story click here
