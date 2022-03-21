News
HomeNews

Popular body lotion recalled due to potential bacteria

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Pretty Blonde Woman Applying Body Lotion

Source: FreshSplash / Getty

According to NBC4i, a certain type of body moisturizer is being voluntarily recalled after a possible bacteria contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced.

Kao USA Inc. of Cincinnati is asking customers to check their bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer. Those with 3 oz. and 10 oz. sizes could qualify as part of the recall.

Related Stories

The company said that bottles manufactured between Oct. 1, 2021 and Oct. 18, 2021 have the potential to contain a bacterium known as Pluralibacter gergoviae, which can pose a risk for infection in those with weakened immune systems.

“We are working with our partners on improved cleaning and sanitization practices so that similar issues can be prevented in the future,” the company said in a statement.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Donation Gif 2022
Videos
Latest
Pretty Blonde Woman Applying Body Lotion

Popular body lotion recalled due to potential bacteria

 2 hours ago
03.21.22
Photos
Close