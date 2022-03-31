US passport applications will soon have a third gender option

According to NBC4i, the U.S. State Department has announced that citizens will be able to select a third gender option — “X” — on passports beginning next month.
The initiative, which was first announced in June 2021, is designed to promote inclusivity for transgender, intersex, non-binary and gender non-conforming persons. Beginning on April 11, citizens will be able to self-select the X option, which recognizes the passport holder as “unspecified or another gender identity.”
Antony J. Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, said the X option will be extended to other official forms of documentation sometime in 2022.
For the full NBC4 story click here
