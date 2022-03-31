US passport applications will soon have a third gender option

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, the U.S. State Department has announced that citizens will be able to select a third gender option — “X” — on passports beginning next month.

The initiative, which was first announced in June 2021, is designed to promote inclusivity for transgender, intersex, non-binary and gender non-conforming persons. Beginning on April 11, citizens will be able to self-select the X option, which recognizes the passport holder as “unspecified or another gender identity.”

Antony J. Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, said the X option will be extended to other official forms of documentation sometime in 2022.

