Kim Kardashian’s Skims Campaign Accused Of Photoshopping Tyra Banks’ Body

Kim Kardashian is being dragged for allegedly photoshopping Tyra Banks‘ body in her latest SKIMS campaign.

Tyra Banks was accompanied by Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Candice Swanepoel in the shapewear line’s photoshoot. In a couple of the photos, some fans noticed that the legendary model’s waist and hips were more curvy than normal, comparing it to the “Kardashian” type body.

Some social media users pointed out that the photos that Tyra shared, differed from the actual campaign photos. ‘These pics are stunning but Tyra looked so gorgeous naturally and this editing is so bizarre and unnecessary?’ one Twitter user wrote.

‘Tyra seems to be a victim of extreme photoshop in this one – where did her body go?’ another person said.

An Instagram account ‘ProblematicFame’ pointed out the differences and wrote: “For a brand that prides themselves on body positivity and inclusivity, this is low. In what world does editing Tyra’s body into a clone of Kim endorse any sort of body positivity and inclusivity? Tyra’s body is perfect, this photoshop is horrendous and completely unnecessary, disappointing @skims,” the Instagram account said on its story. “Their bodies are nowhere near identical in real life… this is insane to me.” The account with over 168,000 followers discusses spreading awareness on how Instagram can impact beauty standards account to its bio.

Tyra and Kim talked about the process of the model coming on board for the photoshoot.

“We just had an honest heart-to-heart conversation, and she got to hear what the brand stands for, why I started the brand — and I’m just all about supporting women,” Kardashian said.

“(Kim) helped me to step into my own, I guess, power and influence as an icon in the modeling industry,” Banks recalled from the chat. “Then she talked about that — I was a role model for her back in the day, which really touched me. And she said when I was on the cover of Sports Illustrated, she hadn’t seen boobs that were real and big and curves. And she said that gave her self-esteem for her body.”

After the conversation, Banks was excited to join. Since being called out, Tyra nor Kim have spoken out about the allegations.

