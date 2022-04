Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Comedian Bill Bellamy spoke with Sean Anthony and shares a story of meeting Prince, Interviewing Michael Jackson, providing tips for young Comedians, his Longevity, and more.

Sean Anthony is a radio industry vet for over 25 years. His voice has been heard in markets such as Detroit, Washington DC, Richmond, Virginia and Columbus, Ohio. You can listen to Sean Anthony on WXMG Magic 95.5 Saturday’s 5-10PM & Sunday’s 4-7PM. (MyColumbusMagic.com) #SeanAnthonyLive

