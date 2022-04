Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Stowe sits down with Jessica Wichtman-Will, one of the organizers of the YWCA’s 37th Annual Women of Achievement virtual celebration. The YWCA is doing so much in the community and honoring those who are doing the same.

YWCA 37th Annual Women of Achievement was originally published on joycolumbus.com

