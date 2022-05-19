Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Teyana Taylor has just been crowned as the season seven winner of The Masked Singer! The songstress took home the title on Wednesday after performing as “Firefly” donning a latex black bodysuit and jumbo braids while on the hit Fox singing show.

As she accepted her big win, show’s host Nick Cannon, 41, asked the beauty why she decided to be on the competition show to which she replied, “I was like this would be something really nice to do, and just be able to just sing and it’ll be fun again, and there’s just no judgment,” the 31-year-old artist said.

She then continued, “Nobody knows who’s behind the mask. You just get to sing your heart out.”

Nick Cannon then reminded fans of Teyana’s husband Iman’s big Dancing With The Stars win a few months ago, saying, “Your husband just won Dancing With The Stars and now you won The Masked Singer” before turning to Teyana to say, “Y’all got all types of trophies at the crib.”

Teyana replied that she’d put her Golden Mask trophy right next to Iman’s Mirror Ball trophy!

The Masked Singer Instagram page shared Teyana’s big win to their Instagram page, revealing the beauty as “Firefly” in a dramatic Instagram video.

Check out the big reveal below.

Congratulations to Teyana!

RELATED STORIES:

Teyana Taylor Understood The Assignment At Terrence J’s Great Gatsby Themed Party

Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, Junie, And Rue Rose Serve Natural Curls And Melanin On The Cover Of Ebony Magazine

The post Teyana Taylor Wins ‘The Masked Singer’ appeared first on HelloBeautiful.

Teyana Taylor Wins ‘The Masked Singer’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com