Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Adidas and IVY PARK are back at it again, and this time they’re bringing the heat with their latest creation, the Super Sleek sneaker. CEO Beyoncé introduces a new spin on the classic Stan Smith design, and We Stan (pun intended)!

The sneaker takes on a compilation of designs from the adidas’ catalog, including models like the Samba. Super Sleek features canvas and leather with dusty white tones and cactus green piping and incorporates a platform silhouette.

If you’re looking for footwear that embodies the vibe of the summer, partnered with a chic, casual look that will prepare you for any cookout, music festival, picnic, or a basic stroll outside, then you’ll want to add these kicks to your lineup.

In addition to Ivy Park’s Super Sleek sneakers, you can snag your choice of three crew-sock options. Two options come with adidas’ three stripes plus IVY PARK branding, while a third is adorned with the IVY PARK monogram.

The Adidas x IVY PARK Super Sleek sneakers retail for $120, and the crew socks retail for $35 each. They’re available for purchase starting today, on the Adidas website.

I don’t know about you, but I get excited every time Beyoncé drops a new collection. My Spidey senses seem to think Super Sleek is a soft launch to a larger release that might be loading later this summer. Guess we’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, what do you think? Will you be adding Super Sleek to your summer sneaker lineup?

DON’T MISS…

Beyoncé Launches ‘Ivy Heart’ Ivy Park Collection

Adidas x Ivy Park Teases New Valentine’s Day Inspired Collection ‘Bey Mine’

Yara Shahidi Collaborated With Adidas With To Create Yara Shahidi Superstar Shoes

ADIDAS and IVY PARK Introduces ‘Super Sleek’ This Summer’s Hottest Sneakers was originally published on hellobeautiful.com