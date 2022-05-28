Arts & Entertainment
Cardi B Gives Us Fashion Envy In A Colorful Miu Miu Ensemble

Cardi B took to Instagram to show off her colorful Miu Miu ensemble while posing on a private jet and giving us fashion envy.

Cardi B took to Instagram today to show off her colorful Miu Miu ensemble and we immediately have fashion envy!

For her IG photoshoot, the rapper donned a matching Miu Miu crop top and short set that looked perfect on her. She accessorized the look with white platform heels and an orange purse, donning white sunnies and a green bracelet to add pops of color to the already colorful look.

The beauty wore her hair in a side part up ‘do and had her long, white stiletto nails on full display as she posed on a private jet and showed off the fit from various angles, captioning the photo set, “Body in miu miu ,kitty on meow meow 🐱.”

Check out the photo below.

Cardi’s 132 million followers were loving this look and flooded her IG comments with their praises. “Slayage per usual! 🐱,” one fan wrote while another commented with, “Queen energy,” and we couldn’t agree more.

What do you think of Cardi’s fashionable fit?

