CLOSE
According to NBC4i, One suspect is dead after a deputy-involved shooting involving the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday evening.
According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting involved a suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide on May 31.
The shooting happened at a gas station near Stelzer Road and Agler Road just after 7 p.m.
There has been tension between community members and law enforcement at the scene, with some residents trying to cross over the crime scene tape which surrounds the entire intersection.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Gahanna teenager commissioned to do artwork for Walmart
- Franklin sheriff: Double-homicide suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting
- White Man Sentenced To Death For ‘Especially Heinous’ Murder Of His Black Teenage Daughter
- Miss Global Haiti 2022 Is An Accomplished Neurosurgeon Leading The Fight Against COVID-19
- Research Shows Black Suicide Rates Are Even Worse Than They Appear
- Win a TV or Apple Watch for Father’s Day!
- Steve And Marjorie Harvey Continue To Seemingly Shade Michael B. Jordan Or Each Other
- Menstrual Habits To Avoid
- I Hate The Homies Podcast”Lets Get Back To The Jokes” | Episode 3
- Commentary: Pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC Tries To Buy Black Voters With Gas Vouchers