Franklin sheriff: Double-homicide suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, One suspect is dead after a deputy-involved shooting involving the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting involved a suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide on May 31.

The shooting happened at a gas station near Stelzer Road and Agler Road just after 7 p.m.

There has been tension between community members and law enforcement at the scene, with some residents trying to cross over the crime scene tape which surrounds the entire intersection.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: