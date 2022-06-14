Man in custody after Columbus hotel evacuation

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, A man is in custody after barricading himself in a room at a downtown Columbus hotel, prompting police to evacuate the building Monday evening.

Police responded to the Sheraton Columbus Hotel on East State Street near the Ohio Statehouse at approximately 3:36 p.m. on a call for a man suffering from apparent mental health issues.

When officers entered the room, the man was inside the bathroom claiming to have an explosive device, at which point, the evacuation of the building began.

Investigators did not find an explosive device at the scene.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: