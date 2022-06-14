CLOSE
According to NBC4i, A man is in custody after barricading himself in a room at a downtown Columbus hotel, prompting police to evacuate the building Monday evening.
Police responded to the Sheraton Columbus Hotel on East State Street near the Ohio Statehouse at approximately 3:36 p.m. on a call for a man suffering from apparent mental health issues.
When officers entered the room, the man was inside the bathroom claiming to have an explosive device, at which point, the evacuation of the building began.
Investigators did not find an explosive device at the scene.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Man in custody after Columbus hotel evacuation
- Ohio confirms first ‘probable’ case of monkeypox
- Yung Miami Debuts New Fire Red Hair
- Angela Simmons Shows Off Her Bikini Bod And Natural Curls While On Vacation
- Diddy Will Be Honored With The Lifetime Achievement Award During The 2022 BET Awards
- Cardi B, Chloe Bailey, The City Girls & More Bring The Style To Summer Jam
- Marc Morial on Initiating Police investigations in Louisiana and Kansas City [WATCH]
- Heath Update: Understanding The Major Breakthroughs In Diabetes Treatments [WATCH]
- Money Matters: Tips and Tricks to Save Money, Fix Debt and Secure Financing [WATCH]
- New Study Finds Increased Risk Of Breast Cancer In Black Women Exposed To Parabens