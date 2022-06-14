Why a Columbus mall is now marked ‘public nuisance’

According to NBC4i, A court order now marks Eastland Mall as a public nuisance, citing outstanding health and safety code violations, according to Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein.
The order comes after the City of Columbus filed a case in Franklin County Municipal Court against Eastland Mall Holdings, LLC in April 2021. The city called the property owners out for violations including inadequate lighting, potholes, a sinkhole developing in the parking lot and structural issues. Klein called the mall “a hazard” to visitors.
“Immediate action must be taken to bring the property into compliance, and that begins with property owners stepping up to make improvements,” Klein said.
The court order gives Eastland Mall’s owners a deadline of July 13 to fix all the following code violations:
For the full NBC4 story click here
