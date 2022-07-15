CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Franklin County tops the list of drivers for uninsured motorists in the last six months, according to a list provided by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
Franklin County had 6,818 non-compliance license suspensions. The county with the next highest number was Cuyahoga with 6,615. The list of non-compliance license suspensions is the best method to track uninsured motorists, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Franklin County tops Ohio with 6,800 uninsured drivers
- Everything You Need to Know About Miami Swim Week
- 10-year-old Columbus girl’s abortion report released
- 2 people killed in Columbus homeless shelter shooting
- Columbus attorney shuts down south side drug house
- A TikToker Paid $225 For A Silk Press And I’m Floored
- William Hart, Lead Singer Of The Delfonics, Dies At 77
- Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert
- Beauty Entrepreneur Ariel Smith Fuses Skincare And Self-Care With Her Brand, Glow With Flo
- Yung Miami Slays In A $2,900 Saint Laurent Jumpsuit