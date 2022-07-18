Chris Brown Labeled A Thief For Backing Out Houston Benefit Concert After Receiving $1.1 Million Check

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Chris Brown made his debut into the music industry with a hit song titled “Run It!”

However, the often-troubled R&B dancer is now being accused of trying to actually run off with a $1.1 million check that he was paid to appear at a benefit concert which he allegedly backed out of at the very last minute.

…We’re taking during soundcheck, last minute!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Houston businesswoman LeJuan Bailey held a press conference recently (seen above) to detail the financial hardship she says Brown and his team left her in after they failed to appear at the aforementioned benefit concert that was aimed at raising money for local hurricane victims. Bailey says Team Breezy agreed to do the show last November, which prompted her to send a deposit and travel buyout.

Rescheduling due to the Travis Scott Astroworld tragedy pushed the date back to March 2022, which originally seemed to be okay with Brown and his camp. “Chris Brown’s camp, they canceled during our soundcheck,” Bailey admitted, further adding, “[it] left me with a lot of hardship, a financial hardship, and it left all the people that were depending on me to have the rehabilitation of their homes without that happening because he has in excess of a million dollars that I spent just to get him here.”

Although she says the cops are now involved, Bailey still made a plea for the Indigo artist to simply return the hefty sum he rightfully didn’t earn.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Bailey had one more thing to let CB know about the whole ordeal, stating, “At this point, it is my humble belief that Chris Brown’s actions are parallel to pure theft.” LeJuan went into detail to elaborate on her strong assertion by adding, “He has the unmitigated gall to take my money, stand up the residents of Houston, then return to the city to perform on August 17, 2022. My message to Chris Brown: We will not sit back and allow you to disrespect the victims of Hurricane Ida and Nicholas in need.”

It’s interesting: Chris Brown recently came for the media for constantly focusing on bad reports on him and not his new music in lieu of his latest album, Breezy, receiving lukewarm reception from listeners which forced him to release a deluxe edition a mere two weeks later. However, doing stuff like this is what actually keeps him in negative headlines — we can’t make it up, buddy! — so maybe it’s best that he just try and be a better person overall.

Let us know your thoughts: is Chris Brown receiving unwarranted flack or is he simply doing it to himself?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Chris Brown Labeled A Thief For Backing Out Houston Benefit Concert After Receiving $1.1 Million Check was originally published on blackamericaweb.com