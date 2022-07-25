Ohio woman accused of raping 12-year-old boy

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, a Scioto County woman has been arrested for alleged sexual assault of a juvenile, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Kimberly Mae Polachek, 30, of Portsmouth, has been charged with two counts of rape, a first-degree felony; and two counts of kidnapping, one a first-degree felony and the other a second-degree felony, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office received an email from the Portsmouth Police Department Sunday stating it received information about a possible sexual assault of a juvenile. Investigators went to the victim’s parent, who had no knowledge of the incident, the sheriff’s office said. The parent told investigators they thought the 12-year-old child was spending the night at a friend’s home, but after checking with that friend, they learned the child was not there.

Detectives went to Polachek’s apartment, where they found the child asleep in the apartment.

