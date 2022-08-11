Pickerington schools may not open for all students on first day

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Pickerington Local School District announced some students may not be able to attend class on the first day.
Due to an unprecedented number of students enrolling, Pickerington Schools may not be able to process every student’s residency verification requirement paperwork before the first day of classes, the district announced on Facebook.
“We apologize for the stress and inconvenience this causes our students and families, and we ask for your understanding during this time,” the Facebook post said. “We are processing these legally required documents as quickly as we can.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
