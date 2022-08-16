Franklin County jail to eliminate in-person visits

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, a Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests.

Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to housing units within the jail – to talk with loved ones each week, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Maureen Kocot.

While some called the change devastating for Franklin County families, others celebrated the logistical convenience that could accompany virtual visits.

“The change will make it possible for you to have more frequent visits with an incarcerated individual without leaving the comfort of your home,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

For the full NBC4 story click here

