Mayor, chief meet with community after fatal shooting by Columbus police

According to NBC4i, Columbus leaders joined a town hall event led by the Columbus Urban League Saturday to discuss the recent string of police-involved shootings including the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis, an unarmed Black man.

The conversation was an hour-long with Columbus Urban League President Stephanie Hightower, who said the event was a chance for the city’s leaders to hear the community and their concerns, and address them.

Various city leaders including Mayor Andrew Ginther, Columbus Division Chief of Police Elaine Bryant, and U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty were a part of the conversation.

Ginther and Bryant offered condolences to the Lewis family and called for peace, but said they acknowledge the need for the community and their concerns to be heard and are committed to transparency and improvement.

For the full NBC4 story click here

