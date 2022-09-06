Super Bowl Halftime Show Wins Emmy For First Time For Outstanding Variety Special

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

This year’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special.

The 12-minute performance in Los Angeles earlier this year pays homage to the culture of L.A. and Dr. Dre’s long careers. Performances from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige. This is the first time a Super Bowl performance has won an award and hip-hop was acknowledged in the category.

According to Hollywood Reporter, “the winners for the show were executive producers Shawn Carter, Desiree Perez and Jesse Collins; co-executive producers Dionne Harmon and Dave Meyers; supervising producer Aaron B. Cooke; and performers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent.”

Super Bowl Halftime Show Wins Emmy For First Time For Outstanding Variety Special was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com