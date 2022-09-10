Tracee Ellis Ross Shines In A Curve Hugging Sportmax Dress

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

One of our favorite fashion muses, Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her fabulous style in a nude look that we love!

Taking to the platform, the black-ish actress donned a long, curve hugging, nude maxi dress from Sportmax that she styled to perfection. The designer look featured buttons throughout which she paired with matching, pointed toe and minimal jewelry to keep the look sleek and stylish. As for her hair, she traded in her usual big, fluffy curls for a slicked back pony tail and served face as she posed for a series of photos for her IG followers.

The legendary actress shared the ensemble with her 11 million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

“SEXY!!!! ” one of Tracee’s fans said of the look while another wrote, “I need this dress but imma also need your body to go in it k thx byeeeeee ”

What do you think about Tracee’s fashionable slay?

DON’T MISS…

Tracee Ellis Ross Makes The Sidewalk Her Runway In A Kevin Germanier Dress

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Vibrant In Pink On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tracee Ellis Ross Sparkles In Red At The Bottega Veneta SoHo Store Grand Opening

Tracee Ellis Ross Shines In A Curve Hugging Sportmax Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com