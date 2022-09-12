HomeCbus

Columbus, Franklin County to distribute $20 million in rent assistance

According to NBC4i, another round of Emergency Rental Assistance Funding is on its way to renters in Columbus and Franklin County.

According to the City of Columbus, an additional $20 million in federal aid is set to be distributed to those who are at risk of losing their housing as a result of financial issues connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new funding is in addition to more than $40 million that has been paid to Franklin County residents in rent and utility assistance.

“In Ohio, employment is back to 97.7% of where it was in February 2020, but for some in our city, the economic effects of the pandemic are just as present today as they were two years ago,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said in a press release.

