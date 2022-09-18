(NBC4i video from September 12th story)
According to NBC4i, The man who was beaten outside a Short North bar earlier this month has died, according to a family attorney.
According to a letter sent Sunday, Greg Coleman Jr., 37, died Saturday night as a result of injuries he suffered when he was assaulted outside Julep, a bar in the 1000 block of North High Street, just after 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.
“While the Coleman family mourns, the public must focus all its efforts on bringing his killers to justice,” family attorney Edward Hastie wrote in the letter. “It is essential that those responsible are brought out of hiding and immediately arrested.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Lawyer: Man assaulted outside Short North bar dies
- Cardi B Shuts Down The Internet In Designer Ensemble
- Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote Initiative Launches New Youth Voter Campaign
- Viola Davis Shines In A $1,595 Designer Jumpsuit
- Viral Twitter Thread Spotlights Case Of Alabama Teen Jailed For Sexting
- Zaya Wade Looks Stunning In Latest Instagram Photos
- Cassie Is Gorgeous In Latest Instagram Pictures
- Yung Miami Looks Like Money In Latest IG Post
- Tia Mowry Shares Her Nighttime Hair Routine
- Sheree Whitfield Responds To She By Shereé Backlash