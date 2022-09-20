According to NBC4i, An Ohio judge is extending his temporary halt of the state’s six-week abortion ban, according to a group involved in the case.
At a status conference Monday, Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins said he is extending the temporary restraining order against Ohio’s heartbeat bill until at least Oct. 12, a spokesperson from the ACLU of Ohio told NBC4. Jenkins will determine whether to issue a preliminary injunction against the six-week ban on Friday, Oct. 7.
In a ruling last Wednesday, Jenkins issued a temporary 14-day restraining order against Ohio’s six-week abortion ban, effectively making abortions legal against up to 20 weeks of gestation.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Russia Blames US Embassy For Delaying Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap Talks
- Abortion in Ohio: Judge extends temporary halt of 6-week ban
- Judge Shows Mercy For Ex-Cop Who Terrorized Black Women For Decades
- Marc Wilson’s Lead Attorney Speaks About Fighting Injustice In South Georgia
- I Hate The Homies Podcast ‘Family Ties’ | Episode 18
- Ashanti Walks Gives Us Style Goals In Latest Post
- Jordyn Woods Announces New Collab With Shein
- September is Ohio Sickle Cell Awareness Month
- Queen Elizabeth II Final Resting Place Isn’t Where You Might Think
- Toya Johnson Celebrates Her Upcoming Wedding With A Beautiful Bridal Shower