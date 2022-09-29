Ciara Shows Off Her Killer Curves In Metallic Blue Jumpsuit

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Ciara took to Instagram to show off her killer style and fashion sense when she rocked a super sexy metallic blue jumpsuit that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the songstress modeled the all blue look to perfection, showing off her killer curves and toned bod through the jumpsuit’s silhouette. She paired the Kwame Adusei look with black block heels and wore her hair long and straight with a middle part to show off her natural beauty. The starlet accessorized the ensemble with oversized hoop earrings and posed in an effortless Instagram photoset where she modeled the look from all angles and definitely gave us fashion envy in the process.

“Top 10 on iTunes overall! Day 1! Aye! It’s a celebration #BetterThangs #ReleaseDay ,” she captioned the sexy photo set alluding to her latest music project. Check out the stunning photo set below.

” and we have to agree, we’re loving this look on Ci Ci! Beauties, what do you think about Ciara’s metallic blue jumpsuit? Of course we weren’t the only ones loving this look on the singer as many of the beauty’s 30 million Instagram followers flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval and praise. “Baddieee,” one of the beauty’s followers wrote while another commented with, “Sooooo Good” and we have to agree, we’re loving this look on Ci Ci! Beauties, what do you think about Ciara’s metallic blue jumpsuit?

Ciara Shows Off Her Killer Curves In Metallic Blue Jumpsuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com