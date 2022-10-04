Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Hey Cardi B., your Libra is showing! The stylish Grammy-Award-winning rapper made a fashionable appearance at Bad Bunny’s show in an archive Dolce & Gabbana jumpsuit with a matching shrug jacket. The ensemble, which hails from the designer’s Fall 1991 collection, hugged each and every one of Cardi’s curves perfectly. The black jumpsuit featured colorful rhinestones on the straps, chest, and thigh area. The black shrug also had rhinestones around the bicep, and they continued from the elbow to the wrist of the sweater.

In an Instagram post, Kollin Carter, Cardi B’s long time stylist, posted the look, along with original runway photo.

“You guys know how much I love an archive moment! @iamcardib wearing @dolcegabbana Fall 1991 for @badbunnypr concert. Thank you @luciodirosa for this incredible moment! @juliandakdouk,” Carter wrote.

Cardi also posted the moment, shouting out artist Bad Buddy for inviting her to his show, while sharing an interesting fun fact about her look. In an Instagram post, the Tomorrow 2 rapper wrote, “Thank you @badbunnypr for bringing me out on your SOLD OUT STADIUM SHOW!! It was magical!!!! …. Fun fact:This outfit is older then me!1991 archive @dolcegabbana ”

Cardi praised Bad Bunny via twitter, referring to his success as an “artist goal” for having a larger concert presence than the Super Bowl.

She continued,

Cardi’s ensemble was a whole fashion moment, but so was the time she took to admire and praise one of her favorite artists. We love to see it!

Cardi B Stuns In An Archive Dolce & Gabbana Ensemble At The Bad Bunny Concert was originally published on hellobeautiful.com