After shooting threats, CCS buys metal detectors

According to NBC4i, Multiple incidents of students bringing loaded guns to Columbus City Schools have prompted the district to buy metal detectors.
After a 17-year-old boy brought a loaded handgun to South High School Monday, district officials told NBC4 that at least 60 metal detectors will be installed in high schools throughout the city — up from the one the district currently has. Officials don’t know when the detectors will arrive or when they’ll be installed.
Chris Baker, the district’s director of safety and security, said the district has been rotating the metal detector every week throughout the city’s high schools. He said that Monday’s incident could have ended much worse.
For the full NBC4 story click here
