The National Federation of the Blind Upset At Jerry Jones’ Blind Referee Costume

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The National Federation of the Blind is not flattered by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ “blind referee” costume.

Jones dressed up in a ref uniform, sunglasses, and a walking stick imitating the officials for missing penalty calls. The National Federation of the Blind called it an “unfortunate choice” because the stereotype plays into the belief that the blind are “incompetent.” CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“He does have blind Cowboys fans,” Chris Danielsen, the NFB‘s director of PR said. “They show up at games and put on headsets or listen on the radio. It may be something for him to think about.”

He points out that almost 70% of blind people are unemployed and this costume makes things complicated for them because more of them would love to work in sports.

“I’m being very careful here because I’m getting real close to a fine. It shows how much I love them to dress up as them … how much I respect their decision-making,” Jones said about his costume. “I had the cane and everything. And I used it on some people, too.”

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

Reports state that the NFL will not punish Jones for his tasteless costume.

READ MORE:

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

The National Federation of the Blind Upset At Jerry Jones’ Blind Referee Costume was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com