Get FREE or Discounted Rides to the Polls on Tuesday November 8th

Tuesday, November 8th is Election Day in the US, and how you’re getting to the polls should be your last worry. Especially since there are many ways for you to get there free or discounted!

COTA, The Central Ohio Transit Authority is waving all fares so anyone who needs it can get a ride to and from their polling location. According to a press release, COTA riders will avoid fares on fixed-route buses, COTA’s “Mainstream” services, and COTA Plus.

For full details, visit their website here.

National transport company Lyft is offering a very nice discount for riders going to the polls on Election Day.

Use the promo code VOTE22 while booking to get a discount of 50% off your ride, or up to a $10 discount, on ride shares, Lyft bike rentals, and Lyft scooter rides to your polling location to vote.

If you’re unfamiliar with the company, Lyft is a popular rideshare company where one can secure transportation to various locations worldwide. Download the Lyft app to your smartphone to learn more.

Ride2Vote is also a local volunteer-based organization that is giving free rides to the polls you just have to schedule your ride. According to their site, you will have access to English and Spanish-speaking drivers. But book as soon as possible as this service is a first come first serve service.

For full details and to schedule a ride, visit their website here.

Columbus Stand Up is another organization offering Central Ohio residents rides to the polls. Not many details are available but click here to request and schedule a ride.

