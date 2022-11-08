Trump tells Ohio crowd: ‘Big announcement’ on Nov. 15

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, former President Donald Trump didn’t announce his candidacy for president in 2024 while at a rally north of Dayton Monday, but he did promise a “big announcement” for one week after Tuesday’s midterm election.

Trump was stumping for U.S. Senate candidate from Ohio, J.D. Vance, at a rally at the Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at Dayton International Airport, when he said he didn’t want to detract from Tuesday’s election, saying he will make the announcement on Nov. 15 from Mar-a-Lago.

Trump did not offer any hints as to what the announcement may be, but many pundits expected the former president to announce his third race for the White House during Monday’s rally.

