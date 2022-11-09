HomeCbus

Columbus leaders to announce gun legislation

According to NBC4i, The City of Columbus plans to announce new legislative measures to address gun violence.

Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city leaders will meet today at 2 p.m. at the Michael B. Coleman Government Center to make the announcement. You can watch the press conference live in the video player above.

The announcement comes a week after Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted a temporary preliminary injunction against part of Ohio House Bill 228, which expanded self-defense protections and other gun rights.

