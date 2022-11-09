CLOSE
According to NBC4i, The City of Columbus plans to announce new legislative measures to address gun violence.
Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city leaders will meet today at 2 p.m. at the Michael B. Coleman Government Center to make the announcement. You can watch the press conference live in the video player above.
The announcement comes a week after Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted a temporary preliminary injunction against part of Ohio House Bill 228, which expanded self-defense protections and other gun rights.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- U.S. Senate: J.D. Vance defeats Tim Ryan for Ohio’s open seat
- Columbus leaders to announce gun legislation
- Central Ohio voters decide on school district levies
- State issues 1 and 2 pass, changing Ohio’s bail and voter eligibility laws
- Details Emerge On Kyrie Irving’s Meeting With Adam Silver
- DaBaby Claps Back After BOGO Concert Tickets Go Viral
- Halle Berry Child Support Payments Cut In Half From $16,000 For 50/50 Custody
- Stacey Abrams Concedes Defeat To Brian Kemp In Georgia Gubernatorial Rematch
- Cynthia Erivo Slays In Louis Vuitton
- Ashanti Is Our Style Goals In Her Recent Look