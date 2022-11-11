Columbus student charged after bringing handgun to school

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Police responded to a Columbus public school on Wednesday after they say a 15-year-old student brought a firearm into the building.

Officers arrived at South High School around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday after reports that a student brought a handgun into school and was arguing with security personnel, Columbus police said. Staff detained the student and retrieved their backpack and handgun.

Police recovered the handgun and discovered it was loaded. The student was interviewed by a detective and charged with carrying concealed weapons and conveying a firearm into the school safety zone.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: