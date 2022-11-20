CLOSE
According to NBC4i, newly released videos show the quick exchange of gunfire on Thursday between a Ross County deputy and a man, which led to one of their deaths.
The Ross County Sheriff’s Office gave the videos to NBC4, which were captured by a security camera and Sgt. Eric Kocheran’s body camera around 5 p.m. at its joint law enforcement center in Chillicothe. The videos, which have been edited together for clarity and viewer discretion, are below.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Video: Deadly shootout between man and deputy
- Ohio State ranked No. 2 in week 13 AP, coaches polls
- Woman critical after shooting outside west Columbus carryout
- Kelly Rowland Is Everything In Alexandre Vauthier Couture
- Viola Davis Is Everything In Custom Christopher John Rogers
- Sabrina Elba Struck A Pose In a Balmain Dress
- Ari Lennox Shows Off Her Killer Bod in Silver Look
- Civil Rights Leaders Call Out Trump’s Twitter Reinstatement After ‘Garbage’ Poll
- Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors Push City To Repair Past Harm
- Kelly Rowland Is Our Style Goals In A Pink Look