CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Three people have been charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a one-year-old baby.
On Nov. 18, Columbus police said officers responded to the 100 block of South Harris Avenue on a report of an unresponsive baby. The infant, Dekari Johnson, was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medical staff attempted to resuscitate him. He was pronounced dead at 5:58 p.m.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Baby dies of fentanyl overdose; three charged
- Buckeyes to play Georgia in College Football Playoff semifinals
- Keke Palmer Reveals She’s Pregnant!
- Op-Ed: Advocating For A Strong Media Must Be Part Of Broader Racial Justice Work
- Keke Palmer reveals baby bump on Saturday Night Live
- Lori Harvey Trends After Wearing A Denim Burberry Ensemble
- JT Celebrates Her Birthday With A Sexy Photoshoot
- Health officials: Westerville store exposed to measles Thursday
- Growing concerns after 50 confirmed measles cases in central Ohio
- AIDS Memorial Quilt Makes Its Way To Alabama