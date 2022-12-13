CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Columbus Public Health is now reporting 74 confirmed cases of measles in central Ohio as of Tuesday morning, a one case increase from Monday’s numbers.
Of the 74 measles cases, all but five are in unvaccinated children. Four cases are in partially vaccinated children who have received one dose of the MMR vaccine. One of the 74 cases is in a person with an unknown vaccination status, a decrease of one from Monday’s numbers.
Hospitalizations remain at 26 with no deaths reported by CPH. 69% of cases are in children five years or younger and for the first time since the outbreak began, cases are evenly split between boys and girls, per CPH.
- Ohio measles outbreak up to 74 confirmed cases
