Ohio measles outbreak up to 74 confirmed cases

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Columbus Public Health is now reporting 74 confirmed cases of measles in central Ohio as of Tuesday morning, a one case increase from Monday’s numbers.

Of the 74 measles cases, all but five are in unvaccinated children. Four cases are in partially vaccinated children who have received one dose of the MMR vaccine. One of the 74 cases is in a person with an unknown vaccination status, a decrease of one from Monday’s numbers.

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Hospitalizations remain at 26 with no deaths reported by CPH. 69% of cases are in children five years or younger and for the first time since the outbreak began, cases are evenly split between boys and girls, per CPH.

For the full NBC4 story click here