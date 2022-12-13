Savannah James And Lala Anthony Were Cute And Cozy For Their Kids’ Basketball Game Last Night

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Savannah James and Lala Anthony are two proud mamas after their sons faced off against each other in a high school basketball game in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Sierra Canyon, led by LeBron and Savannah’s sons, Bronny and Bryce James, hosted Lala and Carmelo Anthon’s son, Kiyan Anthony’s school, Christ The King, in a nationally televised basketball game.

On the court, the boys made their superstar parents proud with Bronny and Bryce pulling off the big win while Kiyan scored eight points.

But it was Savannah Lala who caught our eye as they sat courtside in their cozy fits and cheered on their future hall of fame sons.

Savannah looked cozy and cute in a green sweat suit, puffer vest and skull cap while Lala rocked a green longsleeved shirt, black leggings and matching green and white sneakers.

Lala shared a photo dump from the big night on her Instagram, captioning the photoset, “Last night was a night to remember! Seeing the boys play against each other in front of all of our family and friends was so exciting and just the beginning of amazing things to come for all of them. I couldn’t have been more proud. 21 years later. History repeated itself. ”

Check it out below!

DON’T MISS…

5 Style Lessons We Learned From Savannah James

Savannah James Gives Us A Trend Worthy Slay At Netflix’s ‘Hustle’ Premiere

Savannah James Serves For The Girls In A Maison Alaia Ensemble

The ColourPop For Target Limited-Edition Holiday Collection Is Available To Shop

Savannah James And Lala Anthony Were Cute And Cozy For Their Kids’ Basketball Game Last Night was originally published on hellobeautiful.com