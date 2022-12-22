Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect could face federal charges

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, The search for the last of two missing twins has entered its third day Thursday with no sign of the victim, the suspect or the car they disappeared in.
Police are looking for Nalah Jackson in connection with the abduction of Kyair and Kason Thomas.The pair disappeared when their mother left her car running as she picked up a pizza delivery order in the Short North. When the mother looked back, she saw her car driving away with her twins inside. A traveler at the Dayton International Airport has since found Kyair — around 70 miles away — but police have yet to find Kason.
For the full NBC4 story click here
