HomeCbus

Ohio History Center kicks off Kwanzaa celebrations in Columbus

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

According to NBC4i, The celebration of Kwanzaa begins this week, and the Ohio History Connection and TAWI Family Village are honoring that tradition with a community wide event.

On Monday and Saturday, the Ohio History Center will host performing artists, storytellers, and African drum and dance. Over the course of the holiday week, other Kwanzaa themed events will take place across the city of Columbus:

Related Stories

Dec. 26 – First day of Kwanzaa at the Ohio History Center in partnership with Tawi Family Village, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Dec. 27 – Urban String Columbus, led by Catherine Willis, will host a concert with Urban Strings alumni as guest musicians from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

Close