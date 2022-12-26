Ohio History Center kicks off Kwanzaa celebrations in Columbus

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, The celebration of Kwanzaa begins this week, and the Ohio History Connection and TAWI Family Village are honoring that tradition with a community wide event.

On Monday and Saturday, the Ohio History Center will host performing artists, storytellers, and African drum and dance. Over the course of the holiday week, other Kwanzaa themed events will take place across the city of Columbus:

Dec. 26 – First day of Kwanzaa at the Ohio History Center in partnership with Tawi Family Village, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Dec. 27 – Urban String Columbus, led by Catherine Willis, will host a concert with Urban Strings alumni as guest musicians from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library.

