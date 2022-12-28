Columbus moves against LatitudeFive25 owners after Christmas evacuation

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, Days after tenants were made to vacate their homes on Christmas in frigid weather because of no heat and bursting water pipes, Columbus’ city attorney is moving to speed up the process of wresting away the Latitude Five25 apartment complex from its current owners.

The office of Columbus city attorney Zach Klein said Tuesday morning it will file a motion for contempt against the ownership group of Latitude Five25, a complex on Sawyer Boulevard in the Mount Vernon neighborhood that has two 15-story towers visible from Interstate 670 near its interchange with I-71.

The move came just days after residents had to evacuate the building on Christmas after bursting water pipes led to flooding and a loss of water, no heat and multiple elevators becoming inoperable. Klein’s office said more than two dozen residents were taken by COTA from buses to the Dodge Park Community Center, with some remaining two days later.

Latitude Five25 has almost 400 apartment units.

