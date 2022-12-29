Hilliard teacher accused of decade-old relationship with high school student

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, Police are investigating as a Hilliard Darby High School teacher has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Brian Tonti, who worked at the high school for 22 years, resigned at the request of the school district, Hilliard City Schools Superintendent David Stewart said in an email to parents. A former student — who was a minor at the time of the incident — came forward during the school’s December holiday break. They reported to the district that they had an inappropriate relationship with Tonti while attending more than 10 years ago.

After the school district learned of the accusation, the superintendent said it immediately placed Tonti on administrative leave, told him to stay away from school property and have no contact with students, and contacted Hilliard Division of Police.

