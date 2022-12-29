Hilliard teacher accused of decade-old relationship with high school student

According to NBC4i, Police are investigating as a Hilliard Darby High School teacher has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Brian Tonti, who worked at the high school for 22 years, resigned at the request of the school district, Hilliard City Schools Superintendent David Stewart said in an email to parents. A former student — who was a minor at the time of the incident — came forward during the school’s December holiday break. They reported to the district that they had an inappropriate relationship with Tonti while attending more than 10 years ago.
After the school district learned of the accusation, the superintendent said it immediately placed Tonti on administrative leave, told him to stay away from school property and have no contact with students, and contacted Hilliard Division of Police.
For the full NBC4 story click here
