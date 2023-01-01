Five shot one dead on New Year’s Day at Columbus-area gentleman’s club

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting at a Columbus-area gentleman’s club on Sunday.
Around 2:30 a.m., five people were shot — one of them fatally — when an argument erupted between two patrons at Bucks Platinum, an adult entertainment club at 2830 Johnstown Road in Mifflin Township, according to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maureen Kocot.
Charles Earl Westbrook, 28, of Columbus, was pronounced dead, Kocot said. A second victim, whose identity is unknown, is currently in critical condition.
For the full NBC4 story click here
