Changes to Ohio SNAP benefits coming in 2023

According to NBC4i, Several changes are coming in 2023 that could impact those who receive SNAP benefits.
The USDA says the temporary boost, known as emergency allotments, to SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will end nationwide in 2023.
Also, households that receive SNAP and Social Security benefits will see a decrease in their SNAP benefits because of the significant cost of living increase to Social Security benefits that went into effect Jan. 1.
SNAP benefit amounts will return to normal in Ohio in March.
For the full NBC4 story click here
