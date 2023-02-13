HomeCbus

Burger King testing new fries only in Columbus

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Burger King is testing new churro and mozzarella fry offerings exclusively in Columbus starting on Monday.

The new “Fries, Your Way” menu items include Churro Fries, fried strips of pastry dough tossed in cinnamon sugar, and Mozzarella Fries, fry-shaped mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce. Rounding out the menu’s trio is the chain’s classic chicken fries.

Burger King’s new fries are available in Columbus through mid-May.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

Close