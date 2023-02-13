28-year-old-woman charged in east Columbus shooting

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, a 28-year-old woman is facing charges after an east Columbus shooting overnight Monday that sent a man to the hospital.
According to Columbus police, officers went to the 3000 block of East Livingston Avenue and found a 35-year-old man who had been shot in the legs and left foot. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
Police say 28-year-old Shadasia Gillyard has been charged with felonious assault but did not disclose what led to the shooting.
