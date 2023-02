Megan Thee Stallion Steps Out For Her Birthday In A Louisa Ballou Maxi Dress

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Megan Thee Stallion stepped back onto the scene last night when she celebrated her birthday among her close friends and family and of course, the rapper did it in style! The beauty was spotted on Instagram serving a LEWK in a curve hugging maxi dress while showing up for her birthday dinner and we’re absolutely loving her birthday look!

The “Savage” rapper looked stunning in the colorful, curve hugging Louisa Ballou Sea Breeze Maxi Dress that fit her like a glove. The colorful ensemble featured prints throughout and currently retails for $730. She paired the look with matching heels with feather detailing and a gold handbag to give the look an extra pop. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry, only wearing oversized swirl hoop earrings in her ears and gold bracelets on her wrist to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she gave us sleek and straight with her hair parted down the middle to show off both sides of her gorgeous face.

Although the beauty is seemingly taking a break from social media, she was still spotted on the platform after her birthday in this gorgeous look. Check it out below.

Looks like the rapper has stepped back into her fly era because she is killing this birthday look and we can’t wait to see more!

What do you think about her sexy look and killer style? Did she nail it?

Megan Thee Stallion Steps Out For Her Birthday In A Louisa Ballou Maxi Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com