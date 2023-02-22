HomeCbus

Rooftop bar atop 28-story hotel opens in Downtown Columbus

According to NBC4i, The tallest rooftop bar in Columbus opens its Downtown doors on Tuesday.

Stories on High, a cocktail bar that sits atop the of the newly-developed Hilton Columbus Downtown, will welcome guests with a selection of spirits, wine, sake and seafood, according to a Hilton spokesperson. From two terraces, Stories on High-goers will get a 360-degree view of the city.

Christian Coffin, general manager of the Hilton hotel, told NBC4 in October that his team hopes the combination of the rooftop bar and hotel — the largest in the state of Ohio with 1,000 rooms and 75,000 square feet of meeting space — will give the Cap City more opportunity for big-name events.

