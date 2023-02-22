Rooftop bar atop 28-story hotel opens in Downtown Columbus

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, The tallest rooftop bar in Columbus opens its Downtown doors on Tuesday.

Stories on High, a cocktail bar that sits atop the of the newly-developed Hilton Columbus Downtown, will welcome guests with a selection of spirits, wine, sake and seafood, according to a Hilton spokesperson. From two terraces, Stories on High-goers will get a 360-degree view of the city.

Christian Coffin, general manager of the Hilton hotel, told NBC4 in October that his team hopes the combination of the rooftop bar and hotel — the largest in the state of Ohio with 1,000 rooms and 75,000 square feet of meeting space — will give the Cap City more opportunity for big-name events.

For the full NBC4 story click here

