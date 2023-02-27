Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Announce N.Y. State Of Mind Tour 2023 – The Saga Continues Worldwide

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The tour announcements keep coming! This time the legendary group Wu-Tang Clan has announced that they are hitting the road with another legend, Nas for the N.Y. State Of Mind Tour 2023 – The Saga Continues Worldwide!

The tour is set to kick off May 9th in New Zealand, then hit Europe to kick off summer in June. After Europe, the tour will kick off in North America on September 20th in Nashville. The tour is set to hit 20 stops in North America including Columbus, Ohio (October 4), Washington, D.C. (September 26), Las Vegas, Nevada (October 21), and wrapping in Highland California (Oct 22)

The complete tour schedule is as follows: