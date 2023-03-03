HomeCbus

Columbus Taco Week returning with $2 tacos

Columbus Taco Week runs from June 5 through June 10

According to NBC4i, a popular event for food lovers is returning to the Capital City — Columbus Taco Week is making its return this summer for a third year in a row.

Several restaurants in Columbus will serve up their best taco dishes for just $2 each, according to a release. An assortment of items will be available from “traditional street tacos to unique creations” to satisfy everyone’s taste buds.

“We wanted to ensure that Columbus Taco Week remains an inclusive event, accessible to everyone in the community,” said Hugo Albornoz, the founder of Columbus Taco Week.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

