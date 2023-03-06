Jill Biden On Mental Presidential Competency Tests, Ja Morant Suspended & More [WATCH]

What a weekend in news and entertainment! Maria More fills you in on everything trending around Chris Rock, Joe Biden & Rock T has you covered in sports.
Jill Biden Says Testing President’s Mental Fitness ‘Ridiculous’
Ja Morant Apologies For Flashing Gun On Social Media
The one story that went beyond just sports talk was what went down with Ja Morant, the suspension and apology that followed. Rock T details everything you missed and lets the young man know it’s time to move better!
“We know you’re 23 years old. You you’re one of the best, if not the best player in the NBA right now. The crew, your, your team, whoever’s hanging around you and even his pops, you know, shout out to his pops, man. You got to be his dad. You know what I’m saying? And you gotta make sure he’s got to make. He’s got to be responsible for his own actions.”
