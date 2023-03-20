Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Black people being convicted of crimes they never committed is a tragedy shown time and time again. From stories like The Central Park 5 to The Scottsboro Boys, headlines are full of individuals finally being released after many years behind bars.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

A 2017 study by The National Registry of Exonerations confirmed that blacks are more likely to be wrongfully convicted of murder than any other group.

At just 14 years of age (in Gary, Illinois), guest Johnnie Lee Savory was sentenced and spent 30 years in prison. These years behind bars serves as more than two thirds of his entire life.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Savory explains, “You take 30 seconds to take a person’s life, [then] you take 30 years to give it back to them, then you want them to wait another 5-10 to actually receive compensation–what you consider is compensation–for what you took from them”.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

He is joined by a civil rights attorney Rev. Dr. S. Todd Yeary, ESQ. who explains the importance of dismantling this system of injustice. Yeary guides us through how we can hold the states accountable and support this cause.

For more information about the Savory Innocence Tour and supporting victims of false imprisonment visit www.savoryinnocencetour.com.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

RELATED:

Detroit To Pay Wrongfully Convicted Black Man $7.5M, Cops Allegedly Switched Bullets

Wu-Tang Affiliate To Receive $7 Million After Spending 23 Years In Prison On Wrongful Conviction

Wrongfully Convicted Victim and Civil Rights Lawyer Speak Out to Raise Awareness was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com