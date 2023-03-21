Hoax shooter calls made to two central Ohio schools

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, authorities went to two schools in central Ohio after receiving hoax calls about supposed shootings Tuesday afternoon.

According to Columbus police, a 911 call came in at around 12:45 p.m. reporting a shooting inside East High School. Both police and fire responded and found no threats when they arrived.

Shortly after, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office received a similar call about an alleged shooter at Olentangy High School in Lewis Center. The sheriff’s office confirmed the call was a hoax and deemed the area safe after evacuating the building.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: